Rs 1.80 cr unaccounted cash seized, 8 poll violations cases booked in Kumari

MADURAI: Election flying squad personnel seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.80 crore from various persons while conducting vehicle checks in parts of the six Assembly segments of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, sources said on Saturday. Cash seizures were in parts of Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyur.

As per the directive of the Election Commission, three Flying squads, three static surveillance teams and three video surveillance teams have been formed to check any violation of election code of conduct and illegal possession of cash.

After producing valid documents in support of their claims, people could get back their seized money and valuables.

Moreover, the District Administration booked eight cases against pamphlets issued without printers’ imprints.