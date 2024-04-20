Residents of Kattupalli Kuppam, Ennore call off poll boycott

CHENNAI: After announcing the boycott of the Lok Sabha polls, the residents of Kattupalli Kuppam near Minjur in Tiruvallur constituency and Periyakuppam in Chennai North called off their protest and exercised their democratic right to vote on Friday.

Residents of Kattupalli Kuppam announced the poll boycott protesting over the L and T and Adani Kattupalli ports failing to reinstate the 10 fishermen, who were removed from work after a clash case booked against them in 2015, even after a court acquitted them over two years ago and also the district administration failure to intervene.

As many as 140 fisher families were shifted to Kattupallai Kuppam by the State government in 2009 for the construction of the Kattupalli port with a promise of providing permanent jobs at the port. "Even though we were protesting for permanent jobs for a long time, the port management had promised to reinstate the 10 workers when the legal case is closed. The Tiruvallur district administration is refusing to intervene saying it involves a private company. We were relocated from our land to set up the port at the government's behest. So we announced the boycott, " R Vinoth of Kattupalli Kuppam said.

However, Ponneri MLA and DMK functionaries visited the village and assured to resolve the issue by taking it to the knowledge of the chief minister. "So we all decided to cast a vote, " Vinoth said.

Residents of Periyakuppam at Ennore which was impacted by the ammonia gas leak from the Coromandel Fertiliser plant also withdrew their decision to boycott polls and cast votes. They demanded the permanent closure of the company.