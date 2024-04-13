Reject DMK for ties with drug mafia: Surya

COIMBATORE: Positioning the BJP as a more trustworthy and capable alternative, BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya on Friday appealed to young voters in Tamil Nadu to reject the DMK for its close ties with drug syndicate and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat it.

“Drugs have a debilitating impact on young people. We have seen how the menace of drugs has affected the lives of youth in Punjab. In Tamil Nadu too, the ruling party DMK itself seems to be in cahoots with drug syndicates. My request to youngsters is to please stay away from drugs and reject the DMK and its politics,” he said.

Surya made these remarks at the Spotlite panel, powered by Thinkers’ Cell, with author-speaker Shefali Vaidya here. Earlier in the day, Surya met BJP’s Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai, and engaged with community leaders, first-time voters and senior citizens in the city. Later during the panel discussion, Surya also spoke on how Bengaluru has benefited from the leadership of PM Modi in the last few years.

“I had requested Home Minister Amit Shah Ji to set up a branch office of NIA in Bengaluru and within 2 months, he approved it. Today, if there is significant progress made in the investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe Blasts, it is due to the NIA,” he said.