"Reach out to first-time voters": Rahul Gandhi tells NSUI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his greetings to members of the NSUI on the organisation's 54th Foundation Day and said it is their duty to ensure that all students are aware of the party's promises concerning Lok Sabha polls, especially those related to 'Yuva Nyay'.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and said its members play a critical role in student politics.

"My best wishes on the 54th NSUI Foundation Day to each member of @nsui. You play a critical role in student politics, raising key issues in our colleges and universities, and creating leadership at an early age. NSUI has a glorious history and a bright future. Despite challenges, I am confident that you would continue advocating for justice, freedom, and truth, thereby inspiring the next generation," Kharge said in a post on X.

The National Students Union of India is the student wing of the Indian National Congress,.

Rahul Gandhi said NSUI boasts a rich legacy of leadership, nurturing young minds, and driving positive societal change.

"Warm greetings to all members of the NSUI family on its 54th Foundation Day! NSUI boasts a rich legacy of leadership, nurturing young minds, and driving positive societal change. Continue inspiring and uplifting the aspirations of students nationwide," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi talked of the Congress poll promises including guaranteed apprenticeship with a stipend of Rs one lakh per year, filling government vacancies and write-off of all student educational loans.

He urged NSUI to specially reach out to first-time voters.

"As the student wing of the Congress party, it is your duty to ensure that all students are aware of our promises, especially those related to Yuva Nyay. The youth of India must be informed about our revolutionary initiatives, such as: - Pehli Naukri Pakki: A guaranteed apprenticeship with a stipend of Rs 1 lakh/year. - Bharti Bharosa: 30 lakh government vacancies to be filled. - One time write off of all student educational loans, including unpaid interest as on 15 March, 2024 Let's reach out to first-time voters and inspire them with our vision for a brighter future for the nation," he said.