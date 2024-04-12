Begin typing your search...
Rahul Gandhi to Address Election Rallies in Coimbatore, to Share Stage with Stalin
The Wayanad MP will address a public meeting in Coimbatore along with CM Stalin.
CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Friday, in his first set of such engagements after the announcement of the poll schedule.
He will also address a rally in Tirunelveli.
The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19.
