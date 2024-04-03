Radhika Sarathkumar campaigns in Tirumangalam, seeks alliance with people

MADURAI: Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, Radhika Sarathkumar, said she was going into the elections in the hope of an alliance with the people, adding that the need of the hour was for a strong government that could fulfil their hopes and dreams.

Addressing locals while campaigning in Tirumangalam, Madurai, on Wednesday, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate said, "Freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar used to say that nation and divinity are our two eyes. The BJP, in all its works, gives primacy to nationalism and the freedom to preach and practice the religion of one's choice. As I bid to serve you as a Member of Parliament, I also seek your support and alliance."

A siezable crowd of BJP members and supporters gathered as the actor-turned-politician campaigned extensively in her constituency on an open-topped vehicle on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sarathkumar took out a colourful roadshow at Thirunagar in Madurai to canvas for votes. "People are clear that they want a strong government, a government that can represent them with clarity of thought and action. They want a decisive government that gets the job done. There's a lot of anticipation around our manifesto which will be unveiled soon," Sarathkumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, DMDK leader Vijaya Prabhakaran, the son of late party founder Vijayakant, will contest the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. DMDK is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes tp elect members of the Lower House of Parliament. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Tamil Nadu sends the fifth-most number of members to the Lok Sabha, at 39. The constituencies include 32 general seats and 7 reserved seats for Scheduled Caste candidates. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats in the state. The DMK won 23 seats, mining 33.2 per cent of the total votes polled while the Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote share. The CPI, which was also a partner in the secular alliance, won two seats.