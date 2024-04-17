Protesting cane growers besiege Mayiladuthurai AIADMK candidate

TIRUCHY: The sugarcane farmers from Thiru Arooran Sugar factory who have been protesting for more than 500 days for their various demands including the disbursal of their arrears by the factory, besieged the AIADMK candidate for the Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary Constituency AIADMK candidate for failing to support them. Earlier they had besieged the Congress candidate.

While the AIADMK candidate for Mayiladuthurai P Babu who was campaigning at Thirumandankudi and the adjacent villages in Kumbakonam on Tuesday, a section of farmers who were on indefinite protest against the closure of the sugar mill at Thirumandankudi that has been acquired by a distillery company, besieged him and continued to question him that no politician was supporting their protest for their livelihood which had crossed over 500 days.

However, Babu blamed the DMK government for the situation and assured them of solving their issue if he was elected. But the farmers continued to say that they were attempting to show black flag when the former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Party Edappadi K Palaniswami who was campaigning for the party candidate and the AIADMK functionaries pacified them and assured them to support their protest.

But the cadres failed to fulfil the promise and the farmers went on opposing any candidate from campaigning in their area. The police, however, intervened in the scene and pacified the agitating farmers and later, upon assurance by the candidate Babu, the farmers left the place.