Poll code violation cases nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021 in TN, reveals police's submission to Madras High Court

CHENNAI: What happens to all the cases booked for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during election time?

Hearing a petition filed by a woman from Usilampatti in Madurai, who was booked 13 years ago in one such case, Justice B Pugalendhi of the Madras High Court asked the Police Department to file a detailed report on the number of cases booked for alleged poll code violation and their present status, and also sought recommendations to stop the practice of distributing cash and gifts for votes.

The report that the Head of State Police submitted revealed that there were 4,349 cases of model code violation during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Of these, 1,733 resulted in the conviction of the accused. However, the conviction rate was far lower during the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, with only 1,414 convictions so far out of the 8,655 cases that were registered.

Recording the submission, the judge reserved the case for final orders.

The petition was filed by Dhanalakshmi of Usilampatti, who was accused of giving money for voters in 2011 Assembly polls. Her counsel argued challenged filing of the chargesheet after so many years, and urged the court to quash the case.

A Daily Thanthi report noted that two others from Virudhunagar district also moved similar petitions.

When the case came up for hearing, Justice Pugalendhi noted that luring voters by giving them money, gifts and food would destroy democracy, and said there should be a proper investigation into such cases.

He then directed the DGP to submit a report in this regard.