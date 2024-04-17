PMK switches alliances for posts, not for people’s welfare, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday trained his guns on PMK saying the party’s president Anbumani Ramadoss became an MP only because of the support of AIADMK.

Campaigning for Dharmapuri Lok Sabha AIADMK candidate R Ashokan in Salem, Palaniswami, while referring to Anbumani’s remarks that it’s a waste to vote for AIADMK, said he became an MP, only because people voted for AIADMK.

“You were chosen as an MP by AIADMK, even though the PMK did not have a single MLA. Now PMK is a slave to BJP. But, the AIADMK does not need any power at the Centre and only the support of people. The voice of the people will be raised by AIADMK in parliament and does not require a Prime Minister's face,” he said.

Further, Palaniswami said the PMK switched alliances only for the sake of party posts and not for the welfare of people. “The AIADMK government took efforts to conduct a caste census in December 2020, but after DMK came to power, it was left in cold storage. But the PMK is blaming AIADMK out of political grudge,” he said.

Alleging that NEET was brought by BJP, the AIADMK leader said the PMK has gone into an alliance without any concern for people. Blaming Chief Minister MK Stalin for continuously targeting AIADMK without highlighting his achievements during political campaigns, the AIADMK leader said there is no use in voting for DMK.

“Despite having 38 MPs in the DMK alliance, they failed to raise any issue of the people of Tamil Nadu in parliament. Stalin’s intention is only to loot both the State and Centre. Under the DMK regime, Tamil Nadu has come first only in corruption and in borrowing,” he said.