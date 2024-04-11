PM Modi to come back to TN on April 15, to campaign in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election campaign in Tirunelveli district on April 15 (Monday).

PM's tentative tour schedule of him visiting TN was released today.

As per the report, PM Modi will address the poll campaign at Tirunelveli on Monday.

This will be his second campaign in the state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in T Nagar, Chennai.