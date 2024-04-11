Begin typing your search...

PM Modi to come back to TN on April 15, to campaign in Tirunelveli

This will be his second campaign in the state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 April 2024 9:01 AM GMT
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election campaign in Tirunelveli district on April 15 (Monday).

PM's tentative tour schedule of him visiting TN was released today.

As per the report, PM Modi will address the poll campaign at Tirunelveli on Monday.

PM Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in T Nagar, Chennai.

LS pollsLS polls 2024PM ModiModi TN visitModi visit to Tirunelveli
Online Desk

