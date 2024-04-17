PM Modi didn’t give even a paisa as flood relief to TN, says Udhayanidhi

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not give even ‘one paisa’ as relief during floods in Tamil Nadu.

Campaigning for DMK’s Erode Lok Sabha constituency candidate KE Prakash, Udhayanidhi said even though the central government gets huge funds from Tamil Nadu through GST, the amount received in return is drastically low.

“For every one rupee paid as tax, Tamil Nadu gets only 29 paisa in return. The rights of our state were snatched away since AIADMK remained a slave to the BJP. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu by allowing NEET. But, the DMK will continue its efforts to get exemption from the entrance exam through legal means,” he said.

Later, he also addressed campaigns in Tirupur and Coimbatore.