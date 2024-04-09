PM Modi campaigns for BJP candidate Jitin Prasada in Pilibhit, appeals to make the lotus bloom again

PILIBHIT: Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Tuesday and asked the citizens to support , UP's Public Works Minister and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Pilibhit.

Posting on his official X handle, Jitin Prasada said that the Prime Minister addressed the huge public gathering in Pilibhit as the chief guest. "Every citizen of India is a part of his (Narendra Modi's) huge family, who, by his mere presence, gives boundless energy and direction to the organization and the citizens. On this occasion, while talking to the citizens of Pilibhit about the guarantee of the resolution of developed India, Honorable Prime Minister appealed to them to vote in maximum numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and make the lotus bloom in Pilibhit and at the Centre with a huge number of votes."

The minister also said that the blessings of the PM have strengthened the resolutions of the party workers. "The way all of us workers of Pilibhit received the blessings of the respected Prime Minister, Hon'ble Chief Minister and senior leaders of the government and the organization on the first day of Navratri, the great festival of fasting and meditation, has strengthened the resolutions of all of us for Ram Rajya."

Speaking to ANI, Jitin Prasada hailed the visit of Narendra Modi for the first time in 10 years as historic. "PM Narendra Modi came to Pilibhit today and the rally was historic because a large number of people came to listen to PM Modi's message. The PM also put forward his viewpoints, and the work he has done."

On being asked about the preparation of rallies and campaigns ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the minister said, "Yes, 10 days are left, and as you have seen today, lakhs of people attended the rally... And the people can see his track record of past 10 years, his work, various schemes and beneficiaries in the villages."

On upcoming Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Pilibhit and if that will have any effect on the BJP, the minister said that the thinking and perspective of the INDI alliance are of Muslim League.

The Congress has already moved the Election Commission over PM Modi's remarks earlier that its manifesto reflected the ideology of the Muslim League.

This year, the BJP has fielded Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, replacing Varun Gandhi. Pilibhit will vote in the first phase on April 19. Jitin Prasada had won the Lok Sabha polls in 2004 on a Congress ticket from the Shahjahanpur seat. In 2009, he won from Dhaurahara seat and was made Union Minister in the Congress government. Later in 2021, he joined the BJP.