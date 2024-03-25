Performer MPs not in the game this LS polls

CHENNAI: The performance in parliament sessions seems to matter little when political parties pick their candidates. An analysis of the performance of sitting MPs from the State reveals that only two out of five who have highest attendance have managed to secure their candidatures for 2024 polls.

According to an analysis by Arappor Iyakkam, Dharmapuri MP S Senthilkumar has an attendance of 98 per cent, followed by Kani K Nawas of Ramanathapuram, who has 89 per cent. While the IUML fielded Kani again, DMK denied ticket to Senthilkumar.

On the other hand, three of five MPs with the poorest attendance among representatives from Tamil Nadu have been given opportunities to contest again. Worst of this lot is S Jagathrakshakan (DMK) of Arakkonam, who attended only 36 per cent of the sessions.

P Ravindranath Kumar of Theni introduced 34 Bills, the highest among State MPs. But he is not contesting the election. Also, Senthilkumar and PR Natarajan (CPM) introduced 11 Bills each but could not secure their candidature. Ten MPs did not introduce even a single Bill. Among them, Vijay Vasanth was re-nominated from Kanyakumari.

Senthilkumar and Ravindranath also top the list of number of debates participated. However, Jagathrakshakan, S Thirunavukkarasar (Congress) and Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK) raised the most number of questions.

Arappor convenor Jayaram Venkatesan opined that parties do not consider MPs’ performances alone as the factor. “There might be other factors, too. Parties give importance to the interest of the parties rather than the interest of the public,” he said.

The combined performance of MPs from here is poorer than the national average. The national average of attendance was 78 per cent while the State averages 70 per cent. Also, the national average of MPs taking part in debates was 45 but TN members have a lower average of 40. But out of 729 Private Member Bills introduced, 245 were by MPs from here.