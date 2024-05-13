"People want to protect democracy," says Chandrababu Naidu

GUNTUR: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu cast his vote at a polling booth in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur.

After casting his vote, N Chandrababu Naidu said, "It is our responsibility to cast our vote and demand a bright future. 100% (TDP will come to power in the state)" "I have never seen such a crowd during my political career. People have come from America, Bengaluru, Chennai to cast their votes... People want to protect democracy and their future..." he added further.

When asked about the number of seats the party is expecting to win, Chandrababu Naidu said that he doesn't want to talk about all those things. Urging everyone to cast their vote, he said, "I am appealing to everyone to exercise their right to vote. People have come from abroad at their own expense to cast their vote.

I thank everyone..." Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory got underway on Monday at 7:00 am. Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir. According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across.

Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.

BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila are also looking for electoral success. So far, till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats.