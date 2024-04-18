People must elect new PM to retrieve state’s rights: Udhay

COIMBATORE: Leaders of various political parties ended their hectic month-long campaign in Coimbatore and neighbouring Western districts by making a fervent plea to the electorate to vote for their party.

Addressing a campaign rally seeking votes for DMK candidate Ganapathi P Rajkumar in Coimbatore, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin said a new Prime Minister should be elected to retrieve the rights of Tamil Nadu.

“AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged the rights of state to BJP. People shouldn’t be deceived by his drama of breaking the alliance with BJP. The central government gives just Rs 29 paisa in return for every one rupee paid as tax, whereas Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 3 and 7 rupees for Bihar. So a new Prime Minister should be chosen to retrieve our rights in finance, language and education,” he said. On the final day of campaign, BJP state president K Annamalai said something similar like ‘Thirumangalam formula’ by DMK, the whole world will talk of ‘Kovai formula’ by BJP after June 4.

“Even if the DMK and the AIADMK dump huge amounts of money, the electorate should prove that they are on the side of justice with BJP. It should become the Kovai formula. Coimbatore will lay the foundation for a state that is free of Dravidian parties,” he said, while ending his speech at 5.55 pm at Masakalipalayam in Coimbatore.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who commenced his campaign in Annur near Coimbatore, which falls under his Nilgiris constituency, toured widely in Karamadai, Mettupalayam, Kotagiri, Coonoor, and Ooty before ending the campaign at ATC junction in Ooty.

On the final leg of his campaign seeking votes for his wife Sowmiya Anbumani in Dharmapuri Town area, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss asked people to boycott both DMK and AIADMK, which have not brought any welfare schemes for the public.