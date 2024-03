Palaniswami appoints spl poll heads for select constituencies

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has appointed additional election supervisors for the party, to look at poll works in specific constituencies.

Dharmapuri, Chennai North, Kanniyakumari, Kancheepuram and Tenkasi constituencies are getting special party leaders to look after poll works, a party release said. As per the release, party leader Singaram is in charge of Dharmapuri, Madhavaram Moorthy for Chennai North, Nanjil Vincent for Kanniyakumari.