Over 62% vote in 1st phase of LS polls

NEW DELHI: A voter turnout of over 62% was recorded in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories amid sporadic incidents of violence at some places and an accidental explosion of a grenade launcher shell in Chhattisgarh that left a CRPF jawan dead.

The Election Commission said polling for the first and biggest phase of the seven-phase elections remained largely peaceful.

Voters braved the heat in most parts while at some places, they waited patiently in pouring rain as the world’s largest poll exercise got underway at 7 am.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Modi is seeking a stronger majority for a third consecutive term, while the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Tripura recorded the highest turnout of 79.90%, followed by West Bengal at 77.57, Puducherry 73.25%, Assam 71.38 and Meghalaya 70.26%. Voters in six districts of eastern Nagaland stayed indoors following an indefinite shutdown call by an apex body of tribal organisations to press for its demand for a separate state. Assembly polls were also held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.