Over 1,000 voters in Tripura boycott polls in protest against "inadequate basic amenities"

AGARTALA: In the Sadai Mohan Para area of Malda Para, part of the Ganganagar RD block, a significant number of voters boycotted the elections in protest against "inadequate basic amenities."

Out of 1,059 registered voters, only 9 have cast their ballots so far, reflecting discontentment over the lack of infrastructure, particularly roads, electricity, and drinking water.

The residents of five neighbourhoods, extending to six villages, have collectively decided to abstain from voting, demanding immediate attention to their grievances. They specifically called for the repair of the critical 11-kilometer road from Gandachhera to Ambassa, which they claim has been in a deplorable condition for years.

The poor road condition has been linked to severe consequences for the community, including the tragic deaths of children and women who could not reach medical facilities in time due to the inability of ambulances to navigate the road.

In response to the protest, government officials have attempted to quell the unrest by offering written assurances that road repairs would commence shortly. However, the locals have stood firm on their demand for a more solid commitment, insisting that the District Magistrate (DM) personally guarantees that the repairs will be completed within two months

Despite the presence of police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and central forces at the polling station, the local community remains unmoved by the government's attempts to intervene. They have stated their intention to delay their participation in the voting process until they receive a satisfactory commitment directly from the DM.

This standoff highlights the ongoing struggles many rural areas face in securing basic services and infrastructure, and the profound impact these deficiencies can have on the democratic process. The situation in Malda Para serves as a stark reminder of the critical link between governance, infrastructure development, and civic participation.

Meanwhile, Tripura continues to lead the voter turnout charts in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections with 77.53 per cent voting till 5 pm, while Uttar Pradesh has registered the lowest turnout with 52.74 per cent, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India on Friday.

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7 am on Friday across 88 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over 12 States and Union Territories.

The elections are being held in 7 phases with the results due on June 4.