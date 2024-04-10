Our schemes even adopted abroad: Udhayanidhi Stalin

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu are adopted not only by other states, but also by countries abroad.

Campaigning at Attur in Salem, seeking votes for the party’s Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency candidate Malaiyarasan, Udhayanidhi said Telangana and Karnataka have adopted the Chief Minister’s free breakfast scheme for students.

“Besides other states, Canada President Justin Trudeau had hailed it as the best scheme and declared its implementation in their country,” he said.

Listing out various welfare schemes rolled out by the State government despite a financial crunch, when DMK came to power, Udhayanidhi Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making frequent visits to Tamil Nadu only in view of polls.

“Even if he stays here and campaigns till polls, BJP will not win even a single seat as people have made up their mind. The Prime Minister should be chased away as he didn’t visit the State during cyclones and natural calamities,” he said.

Calling the PM as ‘Mr 29 paise’ for paying just 29 paise in return for every Re 1 given by Tamil Nadu as tax, he said the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 3 and Bihar gets Rs 7 in return for every one rupee paid by them as tax.

“Despite inadequate funds, the DMK has been fulfilling its electoral promises,’’ Udhayanidhi added.