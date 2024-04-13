OPS dummies run poster campaign to confuse Ramnad voters

CHENNAI: Too many OPSs are spoiling the broth for ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, contesting as an independent candidate with BJP-led NDA’s support in Ramanathapuram.

The other five independents with the same name Pannerselvam and O as their initial contesting the seat have launched a poster campaign, leading to confusion among voters.

Although the other OPSs have different symbols and the ex-CM is contesting in jackfruit symbol, the posters with the name OPS have been apparently used to confuse voters.