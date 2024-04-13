Begin typing your search...

OPS dummies run poster campaign to confuse Ramnad voters

Although the other OPSs have different symbols and the ex-CM is contesting in jackfruit symbol, the posters with the name OPS have been apparently used to confuse voters.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 April 2024 9:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-12 21:00:36.0  )
O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Too many OPSs are spoiling the broth for ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, contesting as an independent candidate with BJP-led NDA’s support in Ramanathapuram.

The other five independents with the same name Pannerselvam and O as their initial contesting the seat have launched a poster campaign, leading to confusion among voters.

Although the other OPSs have different symbols and the ex-CM is contesting in jackfruit symbol, the posters with the name OPS have been apparently used to confuse voters.

Tamil NaduAIADMK leader O Panneerselvamindependent candidateNDA’s supportposter campaignjackfruit symbolOPS
DTNEXT Bureau

