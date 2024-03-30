Officials take stock of poll facilities ahead of April 19 exercise

TIRUCHY: In view of Lok Sabha Election, the Returning Officers from the region have commenced the preparatory works in full swing on Friday and inspected various facilities and asked the officials to ensure proper basic amenities.

The Chidambaram Lok Sabha Returning Officer and Ariyalur District Collector J Annie Mary Swarna went to the Thirumanur union and inspected the polling stations situated there and asked the officials to ensure all basic amenities. She also asked the officials to ensure adequate facilities to the differently abled and senior citizen voters.

She also asked the officials to install lights, drinking water facilities and the toilet facilities to both election officials on duty as well as the voters. She also asked to rectify any issues immediately that would hinder smooth polling.

Meanwhile, Tiruchy Returning Officer M Pradeep Kumar inspected the counting centre established at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchy along with the election observer (General) Dinesh Kumar.