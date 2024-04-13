"North East will give all 25 seats to PM Modi as gift": BJP leader Numal Momin

GUWAHATI: Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader on Saturday said that this election is a symbol of development and this time the North East will give all 25 seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift for his visionary works towards the North Eastern region.

"Now the nation's mood is 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, Abki Baar 400 Paar'. Modi magic and the Modi wave are there all over the country. In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has worked and people have loved and appreciated his work. This time, in this election, it is a symbol of development, prosperity and peace. People will vote for development, prosperity, and peace. So this election is a symbol of development," he said.

Further, Numal Momin asserted that in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a tremendous job in our country and the entire world community appreciated Modi's visionary leadership.

"The people of India have also appreciated and loved a lot. This time Narendra Modi will cross the 400 mark in the coming election. In the North Eastern region, I think NDA will win all 25 seats and it will be a great gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary work for the North East region. The people of the North East region are very happy and they will offer all 25 seats as a gift to the Prime Minister," he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam legislative assembly said that the it is difficult for the Congress to return to power.

"At this stage, the Congress leadership is very weak and they don't find any visionary or able leadership so far. I don't think that Congress will be able to recover the damage. Most veteran leaders of Congress either left or kept silent or talked against the Congress leadership. So it is not a good sign for democracy. The opposition should be strong. Being a ruling party member, I shouldn't appreciate much to opposition, but I believe that the opposition must play a crucial role, and must come up with a stronger position, I don't find any such kind of leader who can lead the opposition towards their goal," Numal Momin said.

"The Congress is very wea as of now and in the future, also it will be difficult for the party to recover from this. The opposition is shattered. Congress has failed to counter the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

On the other hand, talking about Muslim people's support for Prime Minister Modi, Momin said that Triple Talaq damaged the image of the Muslim community in our country. By removing Triple Talaq, we gave security to Muslim women.

"All intellectuals and educated people loved Modi ji's action. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was also passed in the Assam Assembly, and this also helped the Muslim child. Under this Act, all religions will be covered, but child marriage is more common in Muslim society and the children, and daughters of Muslim families are saved and secured. In that way, both Muslim mothers and Muslim daughters are saved under the Modi ji government. That's why they are very happy and Modi ji has given so much importance to education. Despite all the propaganda by opposition leaders like Congress, the reality is that the Muslim community appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work, and actions. The Muslim people are coming up in favour of Narendra Modi," he said.

He also said that, after the abrogation of Article 370, peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir and the way development is going on in the region, the people are now very happy. Abrogation of Article 370 is really a blessing for the valley.