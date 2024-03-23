Begin typing your search...

No voter ID? Here are the govt identity cards that you can use to vote

23 March 2024
Representative image

CHENNAI: The Election Commision of India (ECI) has announced that all the voters of different constituencies must produce Election photo identity card(EPIC) for identification before casting their votes.

In this situation, ECI has declared alternative photo identity documents for electors who are not able to produce EPIC. Here is the list of alternative photo identity documents:

  • Aadhar card
  • Mahatma Gandhi NREGA
  • Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office
  • Driving License
  • PAN Card
  • Smart Card under NPR
  • UDID card
  • Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the Ministry of Labour
  • Passport
  • Pension document with Photographs
  • Employment identity cards with Photographs
  • Identity cards issued to MLA/ MP

Also, according to ECI guidelines, the electors are only eligible to cast their votes only if his/her name is in the electoral list during the polls.

For an overseas elector, he/she must produce their original passport for identification while casting their votes under the section 20A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

