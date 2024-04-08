News of Chennai to promote voter engagement

CHENNAI: News of Chennai, an online citizen service initiative that provides credible and verified information when needed, has launched its latest project. As part of their commitment to promoting informed citizen engagement, the team has created a micro-website - tnelection2024.in - aimed at empowering voters across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“The micro-website tnelection2024.in acts as a centralized hub where voters can access all the information, they need to make informed decisions at the polls. With less than two weeks left until Election Day, we’re thrilled to provide this valuable resource to our fellow citizens. Our website includes detailed profiles of candidates running in all 40 constituencies. Users can view candidates’ affidavits with just a few clicks, gaining insight into their backgrounds, affiliations, and gender. Additionally, major political alliances and their voting symbols are featured on the website,” shares Thahir, a team member.

The team aims to encourage greater accountability and integrity in the electoral process by highlighting these essential details. “Acknowledging the crucial role of party manifestos in influencing voters’ decisions, we’ve allocated a separate page for accessing these documents. it’s about inspiring action,” says Jayalakshmi.

In a spirit of collaboration and inclusivity, the team also intends to share the code with volunteers from other states who may wish to create similar resources for their regions. The bilingual interface ensures accessibility in both English and Tamil. “We aspire for initiatives like tnelection2024.in to reflect the essence of grassroots activism and collective empowerment,” adds Thahir.Jayalakshmi and Archana carried out the web development. The core team consists of Thahir, Keerthana, Sanjeev, and Shyam.