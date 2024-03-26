NDA biggies Murugan, Tamilisai file nominations

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan and other BJP-led NDA candidates on Monday filed their papers for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.

L Murugan, BJP candidate for the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency on Monday filed his nomination in the presence of BJP state president K Annamalai.

“Today, the winning candidate of the Nilgiris LS constituency, MoS L Murugan has filed his papers to contest the April 19 parliamentary elections. The trust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the love and affection of the people of the Nilgiris on Murugan, who has done an honest and excellent job as the Union Minister for the last three years, will give him a great victory in this election, “ Annamalai said in a social media post.

Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also filed her papers for Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency.Tamilisai Soundararajan and Tamizhachi Thanga pandian, a DMK candidate for Chennai South bumped into each other when they arrived to file their nomination papers on Monday and both of them exchanged greetings and hugged each other even amidst the bitter political tussle between DMK and BJP in the State.

Vinoj P Selvam - BJP candidate for Chennai Central, Nainar Nagendran - BJP candidate for Tirunelveli, AP Muruganandam - BJP candidate for Tirupur, Pon V Balaganapathy - BJP candidate for Tiruvallur, Paul Kanagaraj - BJP candidate for Chennai North, Pon Radhakrishnan - BJP candidate for Kanniyakumari, Raadhika Sarathkumar - BJP candidate for Virudhunagar, Sowmiya Anbumani - PMK candidate for Krishnagiri, John Pandian - BJP candidate for Tenkasi and other candidates too filed their papers on Monday.BJP state president K Annamalai will file his nomination on Wednesday, March 27 for Coimbatore LS constituency.