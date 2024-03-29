Munusamy: BJP pressure on EC for symbol to allies

COIMBATORE: AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Thursday said alliance parties of BJP are getting their favourable symbols because of the pressure exercised by the central government on the Election Commission. Addressing the media in Krishnagiri, the AIADMK leader said the BJP is trying to create an false image that the party will win 350 to 400 seats to secure votes. “The BJP functionaries are in a day dream,” he said.