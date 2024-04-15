Modi trying to rewrite Constitution, says Vaiko

MADURAI: Serious accusations were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, who said that Modi was considering ways to undermine the Indian Constitution, which was drafted by B R Ambedkar.

After paying floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, on Sunday, Vaiko told reporters that Modi is trying to enact Sanatana Dharma law to amend the Constitution after he adopted a resolution to this effect. Citing these, Vaiko cautioned that it could be detrimental to national integrity if anybody laid hands on the Constitution. With political will and BJP’s divisive politics, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories to endanger secularism and social justice in the country.

Modi visited Tamil Nadu nine times in the recent past as part of his election campaign, but the BJP-led combine would suffer defeat at the hands of voters this month. Ambedkar, who played a phenomenal role in drafting the Constitution, earned global respect for his significant contributions to the nation.

He struggled for the liberation of the marginalised and oppressed community and fought for their rights throughout his life, Vaiko recalled. Earlier, political leaders and cadres from various parties paid tributes on the occasion.