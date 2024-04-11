Modi regime the most corrupt and undemocratic ever, says A Raja

CHENNAI: Former union finance minister and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja implied that members of the Modi dispensation would end up in prison for the corruption in 5G spectrum allocation. In an interview to K KARTHIKEYAN, Raja told DT Next at Sathyamangalam in Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency that the incumbent regime led by PM Modi was the most corrupt and undemocratic ever.

Q.How do you overcome the charges levelled by one of your opponents, L Murugan of BJP in the campaign trail? He cites the admission of 2G case appeal verdict and calls you an outsider….

A.In the eyes of the people, these things are complete rubbish. I rendered services in the constituency. Moreover, the performance of the DMK government remains etched on the minds of the people.

Q.Will the admission of the appeal of the 2G case not affect your prospects?

A.The entire media knows that I offered myself to the CBI for cross examination for 14 days. Before acquittal I gave interviews in both Tamil and English. After the acquittal I brought out a book in both Tamil and English. I appeared before English, Tamil and even Hindi media and explained 2G. I did not give room to any presumption that something was wrong in 2G. The trial court observed that the entire charge sheet filed by the CBI was choreographed and completely baseless. How can an appeal stand and the lower court order reversed based on a choreographed charge sheet? It will not have even 0.001% impact.

Q.Now, the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have allocated 5G spectrum without auction…

A.The government will change at the Centre. Take my word, when a new non-BJP government is formed at the Centre, all the spectrum issues will be raised again and these people will be put behind bars.

Q.Are you implying a scam in the award of 5G spectrum in the Modi regime?

The entire process followed by the BJP government in 5G and space spectrum allocation is completely coupled with irregularities and connected to illegal gains. So, they will be booked under law.

Q.So, you are raising the same corruption charge once levelled against you!

A.This is not a charge. I will prove that there is a conspiracy and corruption in it. I know. These are issues that ought not be explained now.

Q.Do you think PM Modi’s Mr Clean image or the public perception of the BJP has changed after the Electoral Bonds expose?

A.The Modi government is the most undemocratic, unscrupulous and corrupt government ever. Not merely in the sense of monetary gains alone. It is the corruption of politics, too. I have not seen such a PM or government at the Centre in my 30-year political career. A person holding the exalted position of the PM never turned up in the Parliament whenever allegations were raised against him or his government. Be it Adani or Rafale or BBC or even Electoral Bonds issues, neither did Modi come to Parliament nor he clarified to the media. Modi is a strange politician. What type of attitude or accountability is he having towards the Constitution, parliament, the people, the press and even judiciary?

Q.So, you insist that a JPC must be constituted for the Rafale scam

When a strong government is formed at the Centre, whoever be the PM or union ministers, when the political will is vested with the PM to revisit and reinvestigate these cases, a comprehensive inquiry headed by a Supreme Court judge must be ordered in to the Rafale, Adani or Electoral Bonds scams. Ultimately, these people will be forced to stand before the court and the people.

Q.Will they end up in prison?

A.That is the ultimate aim. Let us first prove that these people are wrong. Then we can go for conviction.

Q.Have the electoral bonds and the scams you cry foul about reached the people, mainly in north India?

A.Politically, it has reached the people. Legally, it must be prosecuted. The educated and elite must carry the message to the people at the lowest ebb of the society. It is our duty. I am told that the educated people are gradually taking the message to the lay people.

Q.While you raise corruption charges aplenty against the Modi regime, he is visiting Tamil Nadu frequently and raising corruption charges against the DMK.

A.In Tamil Nadu we have cultivated the people to say that Modi is a shameless politician. Modi is a man who is unable to address parliament, the press or even issue a statement on the scams. On the contrary, he is getting leaders facing ED, CBI and Income Tax cases assimilated to the BJP. Modi levelled charges against Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel. Ultimately, they joined his party. They are getting white washed. On one side you (BJP) are using the washing machine. On the other hand, you are not potent enough to clarify on the charges against you. What kind of inference can be drawn by the people of the rationalist land of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar. People listening to his statements are laughing.

Q.A flurry of BJP union ministers is visiting Tamil Nadu of late to woo voters

A.Let them come. After the elections, let them honestly reassess their defeat and wonder why their ideology does not find takers in Tamil Nadu. The nation has multi-linguistic, multi-cultural and multi-religious features. They will realize post-polls that unless the features are recognised and duly respected, they cannot run a party here. They will get destroyed if they do not reform.

Q.They claim that their poll percentage will double and get seats on their own?

A.Good. They are admitting defeat. If they say their vote share will go up, they will not get a single seat.

Q.Even some surveys predict victory in a few seats for the BJP this time.

A.Congratulations. According to me it is not possible. If it is a possibility, it is a danger to Tamil Nadu. At the same time, if they win three seats, I will congratulate them. We will work hard to wipe them out. We will win all 40 seats. I am very confident.

People are scared of the BJP, not for the seats they might win, but the future. If the philosophy of Hindutva of the BJP is permitted in this land, this land will not be in peace.

Q.That seems to be the BJP’s formula for success in the North

A.It is not possible here. I declared myself as an atheist. I don’t visit any temples. How is it that people are showing so much affection towards me? People are giving space for independent thoughts. Tamil Nadu has been cultivated by Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar in such a way that one’s spiritual value and search has nothing to do with politics.

Q.The BJP believes north India will be enough to form a government this time too

I do admit North and South cannot be compared in terms of education, political awareness and motivation. But how long can they (BJP) cheat people in the name of religion and God? Yes. People would say they love Lord Ram and they need a temple. After the temple, what next? Lord Rama might be the end of the soul searching exercise, but it is not life. Life needs food, water, education and employment. Unless these are fulfilled, God or temple will not save you. The people have come to realize it there.

Q.How confident are you that the election would still be free and fair?

A.Despite the non-existence of a level playing field, people’s anger is there. They cannot go diametrically opposite. Violations do exist, but the people will stop them.

Q.Is that why the election is fought more on an ideological plane this time?

A.Indeed! The first time these people followed a wrong policy and philosophy it was not at all resisted by opposition except in Tamil Nadu. Now, I congratulate Rahul Gandhi and Congress, they gave an election manifesto, which is completely based on philosophical values like the Dravidian model. They are putting an alternative to the Hindutva model of the BJP.

Q.But the PM calls the Congress manifesto as Muslim League document…

A.What type of arrogance is that? Muslim League is a recognized political party. Muslims account for over 10% of the country’s population. It means he is not admitting Muslims to be Indians. Tomorrow, you would say beef-eating Dalits are not Indians. It is a dangerous statement. Unfortunately, I wonder why the leaders of the nation are not putting pressure on the BJP for the statement. Tomorrow, when the BJP releases its manifesto, can I say that it has the imprint of Hitler’s Nazis. If I do, they will say I must be prevented from contesting polls. That is the extent of level playing.

Q.Where would you position the AIADMK in the three or four-cornered contest this time?

A.Let me quote Dante. He said the hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who remain neutral at the time of moral crisis. These AIADMK people maintained silence at the time of moral crises like CAA and Farm Laws.

Q.He calls it alliance dharma?

A.They will repeat it.

Q.So, you suspect that the AIADMK would return to the BJP post-polls!

A.Let us assume the AIADMK will win one or two or three or even 10 seats, can they confidently say that they will not support the BJP. Can the AIADMK candidates pledge at Anna and Jayalalithaa memorial that they will never support Modi? Let him (EPS) first state who will his party support post-polls?

Q.The same criticism is levelled against INDIA bloc by the BJP for not having a PM candidate…

A.Who said we don’t. We are having plenty of PM candidates. The only thing is that the selection process has not started. Our motto is to remove Modi. We have many eligible candidates for PM. Even our leader M K Stalin is an eligible candidate. It is our choice to select the PM candidate.