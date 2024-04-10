Modi not genuinely concerned about women’s safety in India, says Stalin

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to the people to vote for DMK-Congress led INDIA bloc to uphold the virtues of democracy, constitution, secularism and social justice in India. Above all, every vote for this electoral alliance would help bring a Prime Minister to be supportive for the growth of Tamil Nadu with more love and affection for the people.

While garnering votes for CPM’s Su. Venkatesan, who is contesting from Madurai and Congress Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga at a rally in Madurai on Tuesday evening, Stalin came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the BJP government did nothing for Tamil Nadu during this decade. Modi seldom bothered to visit Tamil Nadu even when a few districts were hit by natural disaster.

Not only Tamil Nadu, other non BJP ruled states including Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi and Punjab were troubled through Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, CBI and also by Governors.

Revealing the atrocities and violence on women after recalling those horrible incidents in Manipur, Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and some wrestlers, who were subjected to sexual harassment by the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Stalin wondered whether Modi was genuinely concerned about women’s safety.

Even when Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hinted against women’s emancipation, Modi did not intervene. Citing these, Stalin said people like this sort of Modi would never be accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu, where Modi visited to garner votes. Modi would certainly realise it on June 4.

Strongly denying Modi’s claims, the Chief Minister said he never stalled development projects for TN. Meanwhile, Stalin appealed to Modi to take note of the massive Sethusamudram Shipping Canal project, for which the Congress –DMK led UPA regime laid the foundation stone in Madurai years ago to create jobs for youth in south Tamil Nadu, but the BJP government stalled the dream project.

The other key development project was AIIMS Hospital, for which Modi laid foundation in Madurai in 2019, but still now there’s no sign of development. While AIIMS Hospital projects, which were announced in 2019 to come up in other BJP ruling states, were commissioned, it’s not the case in Tamil Nadu. Citing these, he said the Modi government committed such an unpardonable affront.

Modi should be aware of K UPA’s achievements, saying educational loans of Rs 70,000 crore, Rs 25,000 crore loan waiver to small and marginal farmers and expansion of airports in Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy and road infrastructure at Rs 56,644 crore.