Modi government indulging in digital robbery, alleges DMK chief Stalin

CHENNAI: Continuing attacks on the BJP-led government at the Centre and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged on Thursday that the much-touted 'New India' was experiencing digital robbery by the Modi regime.

Taking to social media, Stalin said on Thursday: "Digital robbery in Modi's 'New India'! They promised Rs 15 lakhs in each bank account. But what did those who came to power by inciting the desire of the common people do? Even small amounts of money were invalidated and the common man was forced to stand in queues at banks.

"It is a regime that confiscates money from the pocket of the poor - more than Rs 21,000 crore have been taken from them by imposing fines for not maintaining minimum balance," he alleged.

The Union government was giving away lakhs of crores of loans to corporates, reducing corporate tax from 30% to 22%, and giving away millions of crores as tax breaks. "To compensate for that, it has done the digital robbery of poor people. Can we allow the government to do this kind of digital expropriation?"

Prime Minister Modi repeatedly says that his was not a government for the rich and influential, and claims it to be a government for the poor. "Is this the government that protects the welfare of the poor," Stalin asked in the social media post.