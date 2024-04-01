Begin typing your search...

Whoever shifts from this side (opposition) gets clean using the Modi detergent. How does this happen?” he asked. If you have to come clean of all your wrongs and sins

Modi detergent will cleanse all accusations and sins, slams PC
Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram took a jibe at PM Modi saying he is the most popular detergent of India as of now, while speaking at a public meet in Sivaganga.

Is it true that all BJP MPs and MLAs are clean and those from the opposition are corrupt, he questioned. “Whoever shifts from this side (opposition) gets clean using the Modi detergent. How does this happen?” he asked. If you have to come clean of all your wrongs and sins, Modi detergent works for you, he added.

DTNEXT Bureau

