MLA Udhayakumar confident AIADMK will reign supreme in Theni

MADURAI: RB Udhayakumar, AIADMK MLA from Thirumangalam, exuded confidence to say that his party will emerge a clear winner from Theni.

While garnering votes for AIADMK candidate VT Narayanasamy, who is contesting from Theni, Udhayakumar said the constituency has traditionally been a stronghold of AIADMK as the party won eight times after conceding defeat to DMK only two times.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK and the BJP, he said Thanga Tamilselvan was introduced to politics by AIADMK but he is contesting this time against the ticket.

On the other hand, AMMK’s general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, an ally of BJP, would suffer defeat in the contest and go back to Chennai.

Udhayakumar appealed to the people to vote for the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol in the ensuing polls. Since the ruling DMK is afraid of losing the contest in constituencies from southern districts, it has given away the seats to allies mostly.

Campaigning in parts of Sholavandan, he criticised Dhinakaran saying only when elections are scheduled, the AMMK leader could be seen. Dhinakaran, who was defeated in the 2021 election from Kovilpatti constituency, was detached from politics for ten years. Only after the demise of J Jayalalithaa, Dhinakaran started showing up in politics.

Some years ago, Dhinakaran had said any means of aligning with the BJP was equivalent to suicide and he wondered what would he say now in the run-up to the polls.