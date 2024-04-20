Missing names, Mayiladuthurai residents block road in protest

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the names of more than 500 voters were missing, Mayiladuthurai residents staged a roadblock in front of the polling booth on Friday and the PMK candidate joined the protesters and raised slogans against the poll officials.

While polling was going on smoothly at Mayiladuthurai town, a section of residents came to the particular booth to cast their votes. However, the officials said that their names were not in the list and so they were not allowed to vote. They were then asked to leave the place. While the residents were arguing with the officials, the voters from their adjacent street came there and they were shocked to see their names were also missing in the voters’ list. Soon, they took to the streets and blocked vehicle movement. They raised slogans against the officials.

PMK candidate joins protest

Meanwhile, PMK candidate MaKa Stalin who was passing by the spot stopped his vehicle and inquired with them. When they said that there were more than 500 names from two streets missing in the voters’ list, he joined the protesting residents and raised slogans against the polling officials. He demanded to allow the voters to cast their votes. On information, the police and revenue officials reached the spot and held talks with the agitating members.