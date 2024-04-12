MDMK and AIADMK cadres clash in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A heated argument erupted between the MDMK and AIADMK cadres in Tiruchy on Thursday while they were campaigning for their respective candidates among the Muslims who came out after their namaz in view of Ramzan.

According to sources, a large number of Muslims took part in the namaz at Eidgah ground on Bird’s road in Tiruchy City in view of Ramzan. After their prayers, they started to leave and the cadre from MDMK led by Deputy General Secretary Mallai Sathya were seeking votes in favour of the party candidate for Tiruchy Durai Vaiko while a group of AIADMK cadre were also seen rushing among the crowd seeking votes for their candidate P Karuppaiah. Both the groups were distributing pamphlets to the people.

On seeing this, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cantonment) Ravichandran along with the police entered among the members and asked them to stand by distance so that the cadres from both the parties might not enter into altercation.

Suddenly, the local DMK functionaries including the council member Kalaiselvi and Circle Secretary Dhanasekaran came to the spot to join in the campaign in favour of the MDMK candidates. However, the MDMK cadre, most of them from outside, thought that they came for the AIADMK candidate, raised voice against them and attempted to raise slogans against AIADMK.