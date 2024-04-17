Manifesto war erupts in Coimbatore between DMK, BJP candidates

CHENNAI: Closely on the heels of TTV Dhinakaran of AMMK releasing a special manifesto for Theni, many other leaders have followed suit, including BJP state president K Annamalai for Coimbatore and his DMK counterpart Ganapathy Rajkumar. BJP’s Chennai South candidate Tamilisai Soundarrajan also followed suit. Annamalai promised a slew of assurances, including IIM, NIA, NCB units and Navodaya schools.

Not to be left out, DMK candidate for Coimbatore listed specific promises. He assured of speeding up airport and Metro expansion, apart from incentives for modernising textile MSMEs, other industries and setting up of an international cricket stadium.

The Nilgiris BJP candidate released his manifesto specific to the constituency on Monday.

Price fixation for tea leaves, setting up a women’s college and creating jobs for youngsters are some of the assurances. The Union Minister said he would ensure the revival of Hindustan Photo Films unit.