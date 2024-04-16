Making people scream whenever he appears on screen is PM Modi's only achievement, mocks DMK leader Stalin

CHENNAI: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin said the BJP leader's only achievement was to make people scream in fear whenever he appeared on TV.

The thinly veiled reference was to the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes that Modi announced one night in November 2016.

"When Modi appears on TV at night, people scream. That is his only achievement. Fearing that he will not be able to continue as Prime Minister, he is lowering the stature of the post he is occupying by inciting division and defaming opposition-ruled states. No Prime Minister has ever done a cheap act of campaigning for votes by complaining about the food one eats. This is an election that will decide whether Ambedkar's law should be there or RSS's. Vote for INDIA Alliance to maintain religious harmony in India," he said in a social media post.