Madurai people enthusiastically greet Amit Shah during roadshow

MADURAI: With just five days remaining for the campaigning to draw to a close in the state, Union Home Ministerand BJP’s chief strategist Amit Shah held a road show in this temple town on Thursday evening to canvass votes for the NDA candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Amit Shah arrived on a two-day’s visit by a special aircraft and was accorded a rousing reception at the airport. From the airport, Shah reached the Lord Dhanduayudhapani Temple junction at Nethaji Salai where he began his road show to canvass votes for BJP nominee Rama Sreenivasan.

The nearly 2-km long road show culminated at Vilakkuthoon junction. Right through the road show route, BJP cadre, including women, carrying party flags and the portraits of Shah and BJP’s symbol ‘Lotus’, along with cadre of alliance parties, lined up on both sides of the roads and enthusiastically greeted him.

During the roadshow, Shah accepted their greetings by waving his hands and displaying the party’s symbol.

Earlier, he was presented a garland of Lotus flowers, which he presented to the candidate. After the roadshow, Shah offered worship at the famous Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

On Saturday, Shah will hold a road show at Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari constituency in favour of BJP candidate and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. He is also scheduled to visit Tiruvarur where he will address an election meeting and canvass votes for BJP candidate SGM Ramesh after which he would leave for Delhi by a special aircraft.

As per earlier schedule, Shah, upon his arrival in Madurai, was to travel by helicopter to Sivaganga and Tenkasi constituencies. But, it was cancelled.