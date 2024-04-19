LS polls: Voters in Chennai upset as names go missing from voters list

CHENNAI: On Friday, several ambitious voters were seen upset with the poll officials after thier names were missing from the voters roll served at the polling booths.

After venting out thier anger, the citizens who came to exercise thier democratic rights returned back sans voting.

Actor Soori who acted in movies like Viduthalai and his wife expressed disappointment as they were denied entry into the booth. As thier names were missing in the voters roll, the couple returned back.

There were senior citizens who complained about the difficulties of coming in scorching sun and denial of their voting rights.

In RKM Sarada Vudtakata Nidek Girls higher secondary school, T Nagar Gayathri Manian, a 67-year-old woman from T Nagar fumed, "After coming here only I was aware that my name was not there in the list. Aged people like us come here and are denied our right to vote as a citizen. For the past 35 years, I have been residing in the same place and this is the first time such an incident has occurred and I expect that an alternative solution is given."

When DT Next visited Stella Mary's college in Teynampet there was a clash that happened as a middle aged man who came to vote was denied to vote as his name was not present in the list.

In Don Bosco matriculation school of Chennai Central constituency a man in early 50s also had an argument with the officials as his name was marked deleted in the list and was not permitted to vote.

Another incident occurred when a mother and daughter from Choolai who were staying there for 15 years and when they visited found that the mother's the polling booth in Ayanavaram.

The voters in the city who came from other countries and states for voting also expressed their distress as their rights were denied and said an alternative solution must be done for the people who were not able to cast their votes in the election.

An X user, Deepaknathan tweeted that in a booth where he was tweeting for more than fifteen years and his name was deleted from the list.

An official in a polling station said that around five or six people who have come here until noon found that the name was not there in the list and nothing could be done on the election day.