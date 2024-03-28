LS polls: Union minister Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu on April 4

CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming Parliamentary elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on a two-day trip on April 4 and 5 for election campaigning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Amit Shah will campaign in Madurai and Sivaganga constituencies on April 4 and in Chennai on April 5.

It is to be noted that the saffron party has announced Devanathan Yadav for Sivaganga constituency, Raama Sreenivasan for Madurai, Vinoj P. Selvam for Chennai Central, RC Paul Kanagaraj for Chennai North and Tamilisai Soundararajan for Chennai South.