LS polls: Union minister Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu on April 4

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Amit Shah will campaign in Madurai and Sivaganga constituencies on April 4 and in Chennai on April 5.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 March 2024 11:06 AM GMT
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming Parliamentary elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on a two-day trip on April 4 and 5 for election campaigning.

It is to be noted that the saffron party has announced Devanathan Yadav for Sivaganga constituency, Raama Sreenivasan for Madurai, Vinoj P. Selvam for Chennai Central, RC Paul Kanagaraj for Chennai North and Tamilisai Soundararajan for Chennai South.

Online Desk

