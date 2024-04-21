LS polls: Total voter turnout in Tamil Nadu revised to 69.72%

CHENNAI: The Secretariat of the Election Commission of India on April 21 announced the result of the overall turnout in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls.

Issuing a press note at 12:44 PM, the note stated that the voter turnout in the state is 69.72%.

The glaring difference in overall polling percentage in the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu between the data shared by the Tamil Nadu Public Election Department at 7 pm on Friday and the final figure furnished during the wee hours of Saturday raised many an eyebrow in the State.

The overall difference between the two was 2.63 percentage points (72.09% as per Friday 7 pm figures, which went down to 69.49% according to the count at 12.15 am on Saturday).

But it was much more pronounced in the case of some constituencies, especially the ones in Chennai.

In the capital city, the polling percentage differs by 9 to 13 percentage points between the two data shared by the authorities in a gap of five hours.