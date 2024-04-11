LS polls: Top 10 highest net worth candidates list out, 5 from TN

CHENNAI: Five candidates from Tamil Nadu are included in the top 10 list of the high net worth candidates contesting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections based on their assets.

On April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held in 102 constituencies.

ADR published the list of the top 10 richest candidates based on their wealth of 1618 candidates who are contesting this election.

According to the report,

1.Nakul Nath (Congress) - Chhindwara constituency (Madhya Pradesh)- Rs.716 crores

2.Aatral Ashok Kumar (AIADMK) - Erode constituency (Tamil Nadu)- Rs.662 crores

3.Dhevanathan Yadav (BJP) - Sivaganga constituency (Tamil Nadu)- Rs.304 crores

4.Rajya Lakshmi Shah (BJP) - Tehri constituency (Uttarakhand) - Rs.206 crores

5.Majid Ali (BSP) - Saharanpur constituency (Uttar Pradesh)- Rs.159 crores

6.AC Shanmugam (BJP) - Vellore constituency (Tamil Nadu)- Rs.152 crores

7.Jayaprakash (AIADMK) - Krishnagiri constituency (Tamil Nadu)- Rs.135 crores

8.Vincent Pala (Congress) - Shillong constituency (Meghalaya) - Rs.125 crores

9.Jyoti Mirdha (BJP) - Nagaur constituency (Rajasthan) - Rs.102 crores

10.Karti P Chidambaram(Congress) - Sivaganga constituency (Tamil Nadu)- Rs.96 crores

According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, among these top 10, Aatral Ashok Kumar (AIADMK), Dhevanathan Yadav (BJP), AC Shanmugam (BJP), Jayaprakash (AIADMK), and Karti P Chidambaram (Congress) from TN are on the list.