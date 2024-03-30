LS polls: TN prez of BJP's SC wing, Tada Periyasamy joins AIADMK

CHENNAI: Tada Periyasamy, former SC wing President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, left the saffron party and joined hands with AIADMK in the presence of the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Saturday.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, he joined the AIADMK after being denied a ticket to contest from Chidambaram constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, under the saffron party's banner.

BJP has fielded, P Karthiyayini for the Chidambaram LS seat and will faceoff VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan and AIADMK's M Chandrahaasan.

Parliamentary elections are going to be held on April 19 in Tamil Nadu.







