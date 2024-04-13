LS polls: TN people will not forget the treachery of EPS, says DMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday said that the people of Tamil Nadu will not forget the treachery of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Listing out the various schemes and issues in which EPS led AIADMK regime allegedly relinquished the rights of the state under pressure from the BJP led union government, a detailed statement issued by the DMK said, "Edappadi Palaniswami occupied the office of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for nearly four years. He did not contribute even a wee bit for the benefit of people of Tamil Nadu or Tamil language. Forget benefits, at least he could have avoided doing harm. He enjoyed power. But, he did a lot of harm to the Tamils."

Referring to the infamous police firing which killed 13 anti-Sterlite protesters during the EPS regime, the DMK said, "When the media questioned EPS about the atrocity, he casually said that he learnt about it from television (reports). Is it fair on the part of a person holding the office of the Chief Minister to make such a statement?"

Taking strong exception to EPS' statement that he rose to the office of the CM through sheer hard work, the DMK said that the whole world watched on television the manner in which he became CM and laughed at it.

Remarking that the statements of the Kodanadu murder cum heist case accused exposed the deceit of EPS, the DMK wondered if one could forget how EPS allotted tenders to his relatives during his tenure.

Recalling the support offered by the 11 AIADMK MPs to the CAA and the three farm laws in the Parliament, the DMK said, "The AIADMK led by EPS acted against the minorities by supporting the CAA." Citing EPS' support to the one nation, one election proposal of the BJP, the DMK said that EPS who surrendered the interests of the state to the BJP was attempting to garner the support of the minorities by claiming to have snapped ties with the BJP. "People of Tamil Nadu will never forget the treachery of Edappadi K Palaniswami. The people of Tamil Nadu are gullible enough to believe EPS who has secret ties with the BJP, " the DMK added.

Accusing EPS of protecting the accused in the Pollachi sex racket and allowing the conduct of NEET in Tamil Nadu, the DMK said that the Uday Scheme, which was resisted by Tamil Nadu till Jayalalithaa was alive, was accepted by EPS.

Subscribing to UDAY scheme imposed Rs 40,000 crore debt burden of the electricity board on the Tamil Nadu government and strained the finances of the state, the DMK said that it was for this reason that Chief Minister M K Stalin called EPS a person being subservient to the BJP.