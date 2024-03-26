LS polls: TN Mahila Congress head Sudha named Mayiladuthurai candidate

CHENNAI: The Congress National high command finally announced its candidate for Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu.

The party named its Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president advocate R Sudha as its candidate for Mayiladuthurai on the penultimate day of filing of nominations.

Sudha was named in the sixth candidate list of the Congress party released by its AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal late Tuesday.

With her candidature, the Congress candidate list for the April 19 one-phase Parliamentary poll in Tamil Nadu would be complete. The announcement has put to bed speculation about the Mayiladuthurai candidacy which went down the wire owing to the sheer number of contenders in the race.

Coming from a family of long Congress tradition, Sudha has outmuscled veterans like Su Thirunavukkarasar, K S Alagiri and Mani Shankar Aiyer besides Haseena Syed and head of the data analysis team Praveen Chakravarthy.

Sudha took over as the state Mahila congress president in July 2020.

A practising advocate of the Madras High Court, Sudha has also served as the librarian of the Madras High Court Advocates Association.

Her performance as the Mahila Congress head in Tamil Nadu and recommendation of the incumbent TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai were understood to have secured her the MP ticket.