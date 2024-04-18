LS polls: TN elections department rolls out website for voters to know queue in polling booth

CHENNAI: For the convenience of the electors, Tamil Nadu Government rolls out the facility of knowing the Queue Status of each Polling Station for the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024.

This can be accessed here: https://erolls.tn.gov.in/Queue by the general public before they visit their Polling station.

Tamil Nadu will go polling on April 19 and the results for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.