LS polls: TN BJP urges ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in Kolathur to prevent DMK's cash-for-votes

CHENNAI: State BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy paramilitary forces in the CM Stalin's Kolathur Assembly constituency to monitor the cash-for-votes formula by the ruling DMK.

State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad alleged that the DMK-led INDIA bloc alliance have started misusing all the government machinery in favour of them and for the past three days, cash-for-votes have been increased its peak in various areas of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, especially in Kolathur Assembly constituency.

"Wherever cash distribution is taking place, the DMK men are suspending power supply with the help of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) officials, State Police and rowdies and providing a huge amount of cash for votes, " Prasad said in a statement.

He further said if the DMK is forced to bribe the voters in the Kolathur Assembly constituency where CM MK Stalin is the third time MLA, it means that DMK's defeat is certain in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

"In Kolathur Assembly constituency area, the electorates who vote for the BJP are getting more cash than the traditional DMK voters. The DMK, which smells the situation, has planned to unleash violence on polling day to prevent the BJP voters from voting. As the State Police is under the control of DMK, paramilitary forces should be deployed for security in Kolathur, " he said.

Exuding hope, Prasad said as the Tamil Nadu people are well aware that the 38 MPs of the DMK alliance are of no use when the BJP has formed the government with a single majority at the Centre, they have decided to vote for the BJP-led NDA alliance in this Lok Sabha election.