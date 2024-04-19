Begin typing your search...

LS polls: Tension prevails at a booth in South Chennai amid fake vote allegations

Alleging that the ruling DMK is trying to take over the polling station and cast fake votes, the AIADMK and BJP cadres appealed to the police personnel and ECI authorities to conduct re-polling in the said polling station.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 April 2024 2:31 PM GMT
LS polls: Tension prevails at a booth in South Chennai amid fake vote allegations
X

 Tension prevailed at the polling station located in the Ganapathy colony in Teynampet between party cadres and officials.  

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the polling station located in the Ganapathy colony in Teynampet area as the Chennai South AIADMK candidate J Jayavardhan along with his party functionaries and BJP cadres staged protest before the polling station.

Alleging that the ruling DMK is trying to take over the polling station and cast fake votes, the AIADMK and BJP cadres appealed to the police personnel and ECI authorities to conduct re-polling in the said polling station.

Further details awaited

Lok Sabha pollsLS pollsSouth ChennaiBJP cadresJ JayavardhanAIADMKDMKBJPFake votesElection Commission
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X