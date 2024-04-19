LS polls: Tension prevails at a booth in South Chennai amid fake vote allegations

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the polling station located in the Ganapathy colony in Teynampet area as the Chennai South AIADMK candidate J Jayavardhan along with his party functionaries and BJP cadres staged protest before the polling station.

Alleging that the ruling DMK is trying to take over the polling station and cast fake votes, the AIADMK and BJP cadres appealed to the police personnel and ECI authorities to conduct re-polling in the said polling station.

Further details awaited