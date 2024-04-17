LS polls: TASMAC shops to remain shut for next 3 days

CHENNAI: In view of Lok Sabha polling, Tasmac shops have been ordered to remain closed for 3 days, from the 17 to 19 April.

Notably, Tasmac shops have been ordered to remain closed on June 4, the day of results.

ECI is making various such arrangements as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents during polling.

Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 19.