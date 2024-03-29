LS polls: Stalin wave across all constituencies, says Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday opened up about people's acceptance of CM MK Stalin through the campaigns ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19 in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media in Mayiladuthurai, Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh said, "Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and across all 40 constituencies, it is the wave of CM Stalin that is breezing. All places where CM Stalin and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin go, we can see the people gracefully accepting them."

"Mayiladuthurai Congress candidate R Sudha will win with 3 lakh vote difference. The coalition parties have expressed interest in standing in their symbol. I'm confident that in whatever symbol we contest, we will strive to win," he said

"Annamalai is involved in obnoxious activities everyday. There are lot of obnoxious things in the nomination paper which he filed. But we are not bothered about that, and focused fully on making our candidate win," added Poyyamozhi.