LS polls: Special postal polling stations set up in the three places in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three special postal polling stations have been set up under the three Election Officers for the police personnel and police officers who have applied for postal vote among the employees of Chennai City Police on 11th April, 2024 to 13th April, 2024.

Regional Deputy Commissioners and Returning Officers for Chennai South, North and Central and the 16 Assistant Returning Officers and their teams were appointed at the special postal polling stations where polling is being held from 09 am to 05 pm.

The station was set up at the address of Regional Deputy Commissioner of the North region for North Chennai with arrangements of postal votes for North Chennai, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Arani, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur and Perambalur.

For South Chennai, the special polling station was set up to cast postal votes at the address of the Returning Officer or the Regional Deputy Commissioner, South region, for South Chennai.

The arrangement was done for casting votes in South Chennai, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam constituency.

The polling station for Central Chennai was set up at the address of Returning Officer of Regional Deputy Commissioner for Central Chennai Lok Sabha.

The candidates cast the vote for Central Chennai, Thiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Trichy, Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Puducherry.

District election officer inspected the polling stations and the process of fixing candidates' names and their symbols on the ballot units of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in Chennai was also continued on Thursday.